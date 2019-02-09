Daryl Mitchell's controversial LBW raises new debate on DRS

cricket

Daryl Mitchell, who made his debut in the first T20 in Wellington, was at the centre of a massive DRS controversy during the second game here

Hotspot shows a big mark (encircled) on Daryl Mitchell's bat but Snicko (right) did not detect any edge and he was given out LBW

An inside edge was apparent even without the Hotspot technology but New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell fell to a contentious LBW call during the second T20 International against India which also triggered a debate on the spirit of the game.

Mitchell, who made his debut in the first T20 in Wellington, was at the centre of a massive DRS controversy during the second game here. He was given out LBW to Krunal Pandya in the seventh over of New Zealand's innings by the on-field umpires and opted for a review on the insistence of his skipper Kane Williamson, who was at the non-striker's end.



Daryl Mitchell

TV replays clearly showed there was an inside edge and a huge spot on the Hotspot could also be detected as the ball passed the bat but he was still given out by third umpire Shaun Haig.

"This is a horror decision," said the on-air commentators. Williamson expressed his dismay to the umpires and asked to Mitchell to stop. The situation became a little animated when former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a word with Williamson and the umpire in the presence of captain Rohit Sharma.

"We were just waiting for umpire's call because we can't do anything about it. Whatever the umpires said, we just accepted it," said Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed said in the post-match press conference.

In the end, the on-field umpires went by the rule book and Mitchell had to make his way back to the dugout. The only way he could have survived was if Rohit had called him back after replays on the big screen made it clear that there was an inside edge before the ball hit the batsman's pads.

When asked whether at any point, Williamson requested for the decision to be reversed, Ahmed said, "Nothing like it. We just were waiting for the TV umpire's decision."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever