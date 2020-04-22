Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya behind his new bald look!

Former India captain Kapil Dev has shocked fans with his new bald look.

Kapil told mid-day on Tuesday that he had requested his daughter Amiya to cut his hair since it had grown rather long. But since Amiya cut it too short, he decided to shave his head and keep a French beard. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said he is busy helping wife Romi and Amiya with household chores and has indulged in some cooking too during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown. "I am doing all sorts of things; only thing left is polishing my shoes," he said with a chuckle.



Sanjay Manjarekar

Meanwhile, Kapil's former India teammate Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted his bald picture and wrote: "Love this look Paaji! Keep it!" Sanjay and Kapil went on cricket tours to West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, UAE, Australia, ZImbabwe and South Africa.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news