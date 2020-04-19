David Warner and daughter Indi dance to Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani

Australia opener David Warner is making most of the forced break by spending quality time with his family at home as the cricket world remains on a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak. On Saturday, Warner shared a TikTok video in which he is dancing with his daughter on a popular Bollywood track.

The Australian batsman, who this week only joined TikTok, shared a video where he is seen moving his body with her daughter -- who is wearing an Indian dress -- on 'Sheila Ki Jawani'. He captioned the post, "Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) onApr 17, 2020 at 11:37pm PDT

Earlier this week, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan had also posted a video of him dancing with his son Zoravar on a popular Bollywood song "Daddy Cool". "Life is so much fun with this mastikhor insaan! Sachi bolu toh daddy aur beta dono hi cool! Love this little one," Dhawan had captioned the video on Instagram.

Warner also shared a video with wife Candy Warner:

View this post on Instagram Two battler Tik Tik parents #help us lol @candywarner1 A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) onApr 18, 2020 at 11:37pm PDT

In normal circumstances, Warner would have been currently involved with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which now stands "indefinitely suspended" due to COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 1.4 lakh lives across the world thus far.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news