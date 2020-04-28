David Warner and wife Candice switch clothes, he wears swimsuit while she dons cricket outfit

Australia cricketer David Warner has been on fire on social media by sharing various photos and videos on Instagram and Twitter as well as being part of many live sessions on these sites.

David Warner’s wife, Candice is also not too far behind. Quite a social media enthusiast herself, Candice Warner Instagrammed this picture to her 2.2 lakh followers, having swapped costumes with her husband David. “Switching it up on a Monday. @davidwarner31 looking the goods in my old costume #fun #switchitupchallenge,” she captioned her post.

Candice Warner's Instagram post received over 30,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. Candice was a professional Ironwoman and surfer before becoming a model.

