Dawid Malan stars as England beat South Africa to clinch T20 series

Second T20i

Dawid Malan guided England to a series-clinching victory over South Africa in the second T20l at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

The left-handed Malan made 55 off 40 balls to anchor a tricky chase. England reached a target of 147 with four wickets and one ball to spare.

