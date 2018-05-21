Deadpool 2 India Box office update: Ryan Reynolds starrer collects Rs 33.40 crore in three days
Fox's superhero film Deadpool 2 has aced the box office across the globe. Deadpool 2 brought in Rs. 33.40 crores in its opening weekend in India at the box office. On Friday, the movie collected Rs. 11.25 crore, but saw a slight dip on Saturday with Rs. 10.65 crore. However, Sunday saw a good jump with Rs. 11.50 crore, taking its opening weekend total to Rs. 33.40 crore (all versions - English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu).
The movie became the fourth biggest opening in 2018 with an excellent start. Also, Ranveer Singh has lent his voice for the Hindi version.
Deadpool 2 tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humor. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, 'Deadpool' is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.
At the North American box office, Deadpool 2 brought in $125 million in its opening weekend. Overseas, Deadpool 2 rocketed to $176 million from 81 markets, Fox's biggest opening of all time internationally and that's without China, where the film doesn't yet have a release date, Hollywood Reporter quoted Fox domestic distribution chief Chris Aronson, as saying.
Deadpool 2, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the foul-mouthed Marvel hero, had the third-biggest opening of 2018, and the third biggest opening for a Marvel film, after Disney's Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. However, the sequel couldn't match the North American opening of its predecessor, which earned $130 million two years ago in February, the best showing in history for an R-rated title. According to the report, the foreign opening was up 7 percent when comparing like markets to like markets, while Deadpool 2 came in 5.5 percent behind Deadpool's domestic debut.
