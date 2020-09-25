Dean had breakfast, did his usual morning walk, training: Irfan Pathan

"We could not believe it," exclaimed former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan while describing the moment he was told about Dean Jones's death. Irfan is on the same commentary panel and staying in the same South Mumbai hotel.

"He was fine on Wednesday. He did a TV show with us. Today, he is no more," Irfan rued on Thursday. "He had breakfast and was doing his usual walk and training. Suddenly, we got the news..."

Jones was a key member of the Australian team which figured in the 1986 Tied Test against India at Chennai. "I remember the 210 he scored despite being ill," recalled Vikram Raju, one of the umpires of Test. The Bangalore-based umpire was partnered by the late Dara Dotiwalla. "I met Jones in Bangalore last year...what a decent and nice man," he added.

