Deanne Panday's daughter Alanna is summer ready and this bikini picture is proof!
Sharing a leaf out of her Dubai trip with mom Deanne Panday, Alanna took to Instagram to share her stunning and bold photos in a hot and striking two-piece bikini swimsuit in hues of yellow
Celebrity fitness expert Deanne Panday's daughter and Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey's niece Alanna Panday shares sizzling photos on Instagram. Alanna, who is currently holidaying with her mom Deanne Panday, has shared some bikini pictures on the social media.
23-year-old Alanna Panday is seen having a great time with mom Deanne on her vacation trip to Dubai. Alanna took to Instagram to share photos from her wanderlust trip to Dubai. While her 50-year-old mother Deanne is seen donning a monokini in floral prints, Alanna is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a bikini with has hues of yellow.
Alanna's striking figure and the perfectly-toned body has left netizens in awe. In the pictures, Alanna is seen enjoying her the pool time, and she looked poised while enjoying the advent of summer.
Recently, the stunning beauty left her fans starstruck with her monokini pictures in hues of yellow and white.
In the past too, Alanna has shared some bikini pictures rumoured boyfriend Yudi Jaising.
The fashionista was seen holidaying with rumoured boyfriend Yudi Jaising in the Philippines and shared some sizzling bikini pictures on social media. From scuba diving to canoeing, Alanna is surely having a great time on her vacation!
Alanna Panday is the daughter of Chunky Pandey's brother Chikki Panday and fitness expert Deanna Panday. The stylish diva, who is studying fashion in London, has created quite a buzz on social media with her snapshots. Alanna's brother Ahaan, too, is an internet sensation.
