Deanne Panday's daughter Alanna is summer ready and this bikini picture is proof!

famous-personalities

Sharing a leaf out of her Dubai trip with mom Deanne Panday, Alanna took to Instagram to share her stunning and bold photos in a hot and striking two-piece bikini swimsuit in hues of yellow

Deanne Panday's daughter Alanna flaunts her svelte figure in this two-piece yellow bikini swimsuit from her trip to Dubai. Pic/Instagram Alanna Panday

Celebrity fitness expert Deanne Panday's daughter and Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey's niece Alanna Panday shares sizzling photos on Instagram. Alanna, who is currently holidaying with her mom Deanne Panday, has shared some bikini pictures on the social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onMar 19, 2019 at 5:43am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onMar 18, 2019 at 5:50am PDT

23-year-old Alanna Panday is seen having a great time with mom Deanne on her vacation trip to Dubai. Alanna took to Instagram to share photos from her wanderlust trip to Dubai. While her 50-year-old mother Deanne is seen donning a monokini in floral prints, Alanna is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a bikini with has hues of yellow.

Alanna's striking figure and the perfectly-toned body has left netizens in awe. In the pictures, Alanna is seen enjoying her the pool time, and she looked poised while enjoying the advent of summer.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onFeb 7, 2019 at 4:55am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onFeb 2, 2019 at 4:56am PST

Recently, the stunning beauty left her fans starstruck with her monokini pictures in hues of yellow and white.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onJan 27, 2019 at 5:34am PST

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onJan 14, 2019 at 5:05am PST

In the past too, Alanna has shared some bikini pictures rumoured boyfriend Yudi Jaising.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onApr 2, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onApr 2, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onApr 1, 2017 at 12:17am PDT

The fashionista was seen holidaying with rumoured boyfriend Yudi Jaising in the Philippines and shared some sizzling bikini pictures on social media. From scuba diving to canoeing, Alanna is surely having a great time on her vacation!

View this post on Instagram Finding Nemo A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onMar 31, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onApr 3, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday) onApr 4, 2017 at 1:14am PDT



Alanna Panday is the daughter of Chunky Pandey's brother Chikki Panday and fitness expert Deanna Panday. The stylish diva, who is studying fashion in London, has created quite a buzz on social media with her snapshots. Alanna's brother Ahaan, too, is an internet sensation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates