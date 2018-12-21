Dear Molly in the reckoning for the Mainstream Oscar Awards

hollywood

National Award winning filmmaker and scriptwriter Gajendra Ahire's film Dear Molly produced by Praveen Nischol has become part of history by being selected for the mainstream Oscar Awards including the Best Picture.

Says Director Gajendra Ahire, "It is a feeling of pride and honour to have our film Dear Molly contend for this year's mainstream Oscar Awards. It is the effort and support of my entire team, the actors, producer Praveen Nischol and the support from the people and team in Sweden that this has been possible."

Producer Praveen Nischol adds, "It's a big moment for our entire team as our film Dear Molly has been selected for the prestigious Academy Awards. I believe more and more films should compete at the highest levels since we strive to make cinema that is international."

Selection of 'Dear Molly' means that the film is shortlisted for Best Picture and 13 main categories which include Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Direction, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Best Writer Original and Best Writer Adapted as per the communication from the Academy.

Director Gajendra Ahire has 49 films to his credit in which he has contributed in direction, story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics. He is also known for his work in Marathi cinema. Dear Molly is a wonderfully poignant story based on a father-daughter relationship. The film explores the journey of a daughter in search of her father in Sweden. The protagonist Molly had last seen her father when she was five years old.

Shot extensively in Sweden including Stockholm, some of the minor portions of the film were shot in and around Maharashtra. Dear Molly features Gurbani Gill as Molly who makes her debut along with well-known Marathi actors Alok Rajwade, Mrinmayee Godbole and Ashwini Giri and a prominent Swedish cast comprising Lia Boysen and Chris Holmgren among others. The film which is an Indo-Swedish collaboration with an associate producer from Sweden Kunnie Topden is one among the films that have been selected for the prestigious Academy Awards.

Produced by Praveen Nischol and Ratan Jain, presented by Manmohan Shetty and Ganesh Jain and directed by Gajendra Ahire, Dear Molly is all set for an early 2019 release.

