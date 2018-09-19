Mumbai event: Australia fest comes to town

things-to-do

We bring you highlights of a six-month festival that will celebrate Australia

Bangarra Dance Theatre Company

When one thinks of Australia, it is hard to leave out the clear beaches, rich biodiversity (where 87 per cent of mammal species are unique to the country), and for us Indians, maybe cricket. Although holidaying there may be a long trip away, from this month onwards the Australia Fest is bringing the country's culture and creativity to 20 cities in India — because there's so much more to the land Down Under. With 75 events on the list ranging from performance, food, literature and art, Australian Consul General Tony Huber describes the essence of the festival. "There is something for everyone to experience. Each will show that Australia is a truly unique partner country, yet with our shared values, the future for collaboration is broadly based and growing," he says.



Tony Hubber

With the lines between cultural identities blurring, the festival hopes to strengthen Australia-India ties, with a platform where both countries can benefit from this exchange. Hubber explains, "The key to understanding what is different from the Australia-India relationship previously is that we now have a bigger, more vibrant and influential Indian diaspora in Australia than ever before. One in 50 Australians count India as their family's place of origin, a growing numbers of Indian migrants are settling in Australia, more than 3,25,000 people are travelling each way annually, and an Australian education is an increasingly popular choice for India's young. The growing engagement has created a new stage for showcasing the diversity and complementarities that Indians and Australians share and prize."

Setting the stage

Known for their powerful contemporary choreography, the Bangarra Dance Theatre, an Australian indigenous dance company, will showcase their authentic storytelling and technique that is drawn from a 65,000-year-old culture. Each dancer comes from an aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander background and are led by artistic director Stephen Page.

On: November 1

At: The Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA.

Some strings attached



Australian World Orchestra

After their successful 2015 India tour, the Australian World Orchestra will return to Mumbai. The ensemble of 52 national and international musicians will perform pieces by Mozart, Bizet and Beethoven in addition to solo performances by violinist Daniel Dodds and guest soloist mezzo-soprano Caroline Meng.

On: September 28

At: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Art to inspire



A mural by Fintan Magee

Banksy's effect on the art world has been so profound that the challenge now lies in spotting an original. Dubbed as Australia's Banksy, street artist Flintan Magee will be setting foot in Mumbai. Magee is known to depict global issues in his work, and in Mumbai, he will be creating photorealistic works in collaboration with Indian artists.

On: November 15 to 30

A funny ride



Mel Buttle

Mumbaikars can get ready to laugh it off with Australia's largest comedy festival — The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow. The event will feature comedians Daniel Connell, Mel Buttle, Guy Montgomery and Aaron Chen on a mission to engage the audience with their satire and silliness.

On: November 9

At: The Habitat, Khar West.

