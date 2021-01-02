Deepika Padukone returns to social media with audio diary

Deepika Padukone, who had deleted all her posts on social media, has made a comeback on Twitter and Instagram with an audio diary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

In the audio clip, she said, "Hi everyone. Welcome to My Audio Diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. I'm sure you will agree with me that 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and being present. As for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everyone around me is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

Padukone captioned the audio clip, "It's 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! What are you grateful for?" The actor earlier shocked fans and followers by deleting all the posts from her social media platforms on December 31. Currently, Padukone has 27.7 million followers on Twitter and on Instagram she has a fan following of 52.5 million.

Padukone, who is currently vacationing with husband, Ranveer Singh, in Rajasthan, will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83. The film showcases Singh as former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev and she as Dev's wife Romi Dev. he actor will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

