Deepika Padukone unlikely to play female lead opposite Prabhas in Adipurush?

The makers of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer Adipurush have not yet finalised the female lead. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's director Om Raut, who is helming the film, is keen to complete the casting process soon.

Though names of several B-Town actors, including Kriti Sanon are doing the rounds, word is that the makers are keen on Deepika Padukone. They feel she is best suited to play Sita in the film. There had been tattle that Dippy would be roped in, but South filmmaker Nag Ashwin announced his multilingual project starring Prabhas, Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Sources reveal that as Dippy has already been paired with the Baahubali sensation, there cannot be two back-to-back films with the same pair. So, the search continues. Currently, Deepika is busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma not doing Adipurush; will get back to work by end of April 2021

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan has been confirmed as the antagonist of Adipurush. On working with Prabhas in the film, Saif said, "It's a phenomenal project and I'm super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu. The 3D film will later be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada among other languages.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, and is currently in pre-production stage. It is expected to go on floors in 2021. "The audience should get ready to experience a story they believe in, on the big screen with spectacular visuals and magnanimous characters," said Bhushan Kumar.

Also Read: Om Raut on Adipurush: Prabhas has to attain an archer's physique

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news