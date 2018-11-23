Delhi-based killers gun down married woman in Pune, fire at cops while trying to escape

crime

One cop injured after the assailants fire at the police. Cops are yet to ascertain the exact motive

One of the culprits who was nabbed by the cops

A 32-year-old woman, identified as Ekta who hails from New Delhi was shot dead inside her house in Anand Park area of Wadgoansheri in Pune by two unidentified persons. According to the police, a bullet hit her in the chest and she died on the spot. Cops are yet to establish the exact motive behind the killing.

The Pune police investigating the murder case got information that the shooters would board a train from Pune railway station. On seeing the team of cops at the station, one of the killers fired and injured a policeman. The cops nabbed him when he ran out of bullets. The injured policeman is said stable and recuperating in a hospital.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Mulik of Chandannagar police station said, "Ekta and her husband Brijesh had rented two apartments in the society. They stayed in one flat, along with their two children and father-in-law. While the couple used the other flat to run a mess cum tiffin service. The deceased victim's husband ran a vehicle loans business and later started a real estate business in New Delhi. However, he suffered heavy losses and was heavily indebted with a loan of Rs 8 lakh to pay. He moved to Pune to try his luck."

He added, "During our investigation, we found out that two people came to Pune to meet Brijesh and his wife. Based on CCTV footage, we found out later that the culprits were planning to board a train to Jhelum."

"The police team spotted the accused on platform number three, and when they tried to nab the duo, one of them shot a cop," DCP Sardeshpande said. The accused who opened fire was caught outside the railway station after he ran out of bullets, while his accomplice escaped on a train. The RPF nabbed a suspect at Daund, and police were verifying if it was the same person. The constable who was shot at, underwent surgery at a private hospital. His condition was stated to be stable, the DCP said.

