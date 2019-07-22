Search

Delhi crime: Minor stabbed to death in Nabi Karim area

Updated: Jul 22, 2019, 12:36 IST | ANI

The 16 year old minor has been identified as Yaseen Khan

Delhi crime: Minor stabbed to death in Nabi Karim area
Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi police on Sunday detained a man for stabbing a minor to death and severely injuring another after a scuffle broke out between the three in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area.

The 16-year-old deceased has been identified as Yaseen Khan. The injured person was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Police said that a fight broke out between the men over a trivial issue and the accused, Shahnawaz, took out a knife and stabbed the other two.

The police nabbed the perpetrator with the help of CCTV footage from the area.

Further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

delhiCrime News

Worst Crime: Man strips, stabs sister-in-law to death after an affair with her

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK