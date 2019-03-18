Man held for posing as IPS officer, duping woman
New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested one person for allegedly posing as an IPS officer and duping a woman of Rs one lakh on the pretext of getting her a good job.
Police arrested the con man on March 15 after he cheated the woman by promising her a government job. The accused, who met the victim in a gym, created a social media profile where he posed as an IPS officer, police said.
A case has been arrested and the accused has been sent to the judicial custody.The accused had been arrested in 2013 in a similar case for posing as a sub-inspector, they added.
