Delhi: Play school security guard arrested for sexually harassing toddler

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 08:58 IST | PTI | New Delhi

The child's mother alleged that her daughter complained her on October 5 about pain in her private parts, but they did not take it seriously thinking of it as some minor injury as no injury marks were visible on the child's body

Representational picture

New Delhi: The security guard of a play school was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in northwest Delhi's Pitampura earlier this month, police said on Wednesday. The child had joined the play school in August, they said.

According to police, the child's mother alleged that her daughter complained her on October 5 about pain in her private parts, but they did not take it seriously thinking of it as some minor injury as no injury marks were visible on the child's body.

The woman alleged that after that school was closed for four days, on October 9, when the mother was getting her daughter ready for school, she refused to go to school and started crying, a senior police official said.

Later, the child told that the guard had undressed her following which the girl's parents approached the school authorities and the matter was reported to the police, the officer added. A case was registered and the security guard was booked under POCSO Act. He was later arrested, the police officer said.

