Delhi Police busts gang of online job fraudsters, 3 held

crime

The accused persons received all the credit/debit card information of the customers and did fraudulent transactions

Representational image

Cyber crime cell of Delhi police on Sunday busted a gang of online job fraudsters and arrested three persons who used to cheat job aspirants by creating a fake website of a renowned online job portal.

The accused have been identified as Raju Kumar (24) resident of Najafgarh, Ravi Kumar (21) resident of Nangloi hailing from Bihar and Aamna (25) resident of West Punjabi Bagh in Delhi. The police, acting on an FIR made at Tilak Nagar police station nabbed the accused.

According to police, accused Raju Kumar and Ankit Tiwari are the masterminds behind such crimes. While Ravi Kumar used to provide accounts for fraudulent transactions, Aamna used to call the victims and obtaining their credit or debit card details along with their One Time Passwords (OTPs).

Police said that Raju and Ankit through a website developer namely Mohnish Arora created a fake job website where any job seeker could search on Google and log into. The site requires a registration fee of an amount of Rs.10, which has to be paid through credit or debit cards.

However, when anybody entered their card details, CVV number and OTP on the said website to pay registration fees, then the said website sends the entire details on an email automatically connected with the said website.

Thereafter, the accused persons received all the credit/debit card information of the customers and did fraudulent transactions.

Police said an investigation is in progress and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates