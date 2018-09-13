Demian Bichir: We need to work more to achieve diversity

hollywood

"I would love to go to India. A dear friend has invited me to make that trip together. I hope that I have that chance sooner rather than later," he said

Pic courtesy/Demian Bichir Instagram account

Mexican-American actor Demian Bichir, best known for his performances in A Better Life and The Hateful Eight, believes there is a lot to be done to achieve real diversity in cinema. In the last two years, debate around representation and gender equality has intensified and Bichir feels it was much needed. "We still have to work towards diversity in every sense. I don't think we are there when it comes to equality, protecting and representing minorities.

"The world is a very vast place with so many nationalities and cultures. We have to make more films that represent women, Latins, African-Americans and other communities. It is the time for that. We need more Chinese films, more Indian and Latin-American films," he told PTI in an interview over phone.

The 55-year-old actor was last seen in the Corin Hardy-directed horror film "The Nun", which is a part of "The Conjuring" universe, a franchise that is very popular in India. Asked whether he had ever visited the country, Bichir said he is keeping his fingers crossed. "I would love to go to India. A dear friend has invited me to make that trip together. I hope that I have that chance sooner rather than later," he said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever