Depleted Barcelona held 0-0 by Huesca

Barcelona players leave the field after their goalless draw against Huesca at the El Alcoraz Stadium on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Barcelona held back for Manchester United by resting every outfield player possible on Saturday, including Lionel Messi, as La Liga's runaway leaders were held to a goalless draw by Huesca. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was the only one to keep his place at El Alcoraz as coach Ernesto Valverde made clear his focus is on sealing progress to the Champions League semi-finals after the 1-0 first-leg win at Old Trafford in midweek. Messi was left out of the squad completely while the suspended Gerard Pique posted a picture on social media of him watching the game on television, with a bowl of paella on his lap.

The draw gives Atletico Madrid the chance to reduce the gap at the top of the table to nine points if they can beat Celta Vigo at home later on Saturday but, with six games left after this weekend, the difference is likely to prove irrelevant. For Huesca, who are bottom of the table in their first-ever season in Spain's top flight, a hard-earned point means they sit five adrift of safety, albeit having played a game more than those immediately above them.

Their survival bid remains unlikely but alive. Malcom came closest to a winner, his shot hitting the post, but Huesca were good value for the draw and could even have snatched victory themselves in the second half. Messi left Manchester with a swollen nose and cheek on Wednesday after a clattering challenge from Chris Smalling but there is little concern about the Argentinian being fit for the return game at Camp Nou.

Barca focused on Europe

Barca's huge advantage at the top of La Liga has afforded them the luxury now of prioritising success in Europe, the only issue perhaps for Valverde the small matter of maintaining momentum. Overall, they were better than Huesca but never really got out of second gear. Like Pique, Luis Suarez was also banned while Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Clement Lenglet were among those rested. Ousmane Dembele came in after recovering from a hamstring injury and, after playing 67 minutes, his chance of a start next week would appear enhanced.

Dembele came closest to a goal in the first half after a brilliant reverse pass from the talented Riqui Puig, one of a number of youngsters given a chance to impress. Another was Jean-Clair Todibo, who saw a header saved while Kevin-Prince Boateng, also handed a rare outing after his arrival in January, was unable to connect with a low Dembele cross. Huesca had their moments as Enric Gallego burst through but shot wide and then he wanted a penalty after Ter Stegen slid through the back of his legs to claim the ball. Malcom struck the post with a fizzing drive but despite Jordi Alba, Philippe Coutinho and Arthur Melo all coming on in the second half, Barca could not find a way through.

