'Depressed' 22-year-old commits suicide in Gurugram

A 22-year old woman allegedly killed herself on Thursday night by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her house in Gurugram. According to the police, she was suffering from depression for the past two months.

As per the police, the woman got married in February this year and was a native of Uttar Pradesh. Her husband worked at a private company in the city.

The incident took place at 9:15 pm when her husband was out for work. Jai Bhagwan, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 37 police station, said to Hindustan Times, "The woman had used a stole to hang herself from a ceiling fan. The body was found by her parents who live in the neighbourhood. No suicide note was found at the spot. The police are investigating the matter."

The police said that the family members of the deceased did not allege any foul play. The body was handed over to the police after a post-mortem examination on Friday. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

