Desi Gump Aamir Khan has got a date with Prem of Bollywood, Salman Khan

Following a dismal 2020, hopes have been pinned on the forthcoming year. For cinephiles, it already looks promising. mid-day has it that slots have been locked for Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's on-screen date, as the former will shoot for his cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha.

A source tells mid-day that with Salman set to revive his revered on-screen persona of the '90s lover-boy, Prem, the makers have decided to recreate a city that will do justice to the part. "Salman plays his role from Maine Pyar Kiya, which was primarily shot in Ooty. The scene is set in the year 1989 when Salman made his debut.

It shows him filming in Ooty, where popular songs like Dil deewana, were canned. For the part, Ashley Rebello will also design the iconic black jacket from the film, for Salman. Aamir's character, then an Army man in his 20s, will be seen bumping into Salman. Aamir has been sporting a clean-shaven look over the last few weeks, because that is the demand of the scene," says a source, adding that the scene will be filmed at Bandra's Mehboob Studios on January 8, after both the actors return from their year-end vacations.

Spanning across 30 years, Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump, travels across 100 Indian cities, and covers important political, social and sports milestones too. Should the Hindi adaptation be aligned with the American offering, the scene in question is likely to see Aamir's character, then a celebrity in his own right, rub shoulders with actors.

A fair amount of VFX work will be employed to shave decades off Salman's appearance, given that the actor is currently sporting a bearded look for his upcoming actioner Antim. Ironically, Mr Perfectionist is keen to direct the shot that is, in most likelihood, going to be improvised.

