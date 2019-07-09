Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee issues apology for overdressed statement

famous-personalities

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the most favourite bridal wear designers in the country. Mukherjee was recently slammed for his post where he said, "A woman who is “overdressed, caked with make-up and armoured with jewellery, in all probability is wounded”. He added, “such women shine for the world” but are in reality "bleeding inside".

He also said that some women find jewellery filling in the gaps and echoing the silences in their lives.

However, the designer received a major backlash for his statement. The designer had to issue an apology:

"I acknowledge the feedback we have received regarding the statements made in our recent Instagram presentation. We hear you and although it was intended as a message of love and empathy and a call to look beyond exterior appearances, it wasn’t articulated correctly. I understand that it does not convey the message appropriately at all and for that, I would like to accept blame and offer an unconditional apology."

Here's the full apology:

Last year, Sabyasachi got in trouble when he criticized Indian women for not knowing how to wear a saree and giving preference to Western outfits.

