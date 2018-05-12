Despite personal loss, Punjab's Preity Zinta, Andrew Tye have a reason to smile

Zinta captioned the picture, "What an emotional weekend."



Preity Zinta and Andrew Tye

T20 side Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta recently tweeted this picture with Andrew Tye, who got back the purple cap on Tuesday, the day when he lost his grandmother, while Zinta lost her maternal grandmother on May 6.

Zinta captioned the picture, "What an emotional weekend. We both lose our grandma's still there is a reason to Smile as the super talented @aj191 is rewarded with the #Purplecap #Rip #Grandma #Nani #RRvsKXIP #Bittersweet #Strength #Emotional #Excellence #vivoipl2018."

