'Devastated that you're gone,' Tina Ambani tweets on 'Karz' co-star Rishi Kapoor's death

Tina Ambani posted a heartfelt note on Twitter, paying tribute to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on Thursday morning after battling cancer for two years. The veteran actress who has shared screen space with the actor in blockbuster films said on Twitter that she was ‘devastated’ after learning on his passing.

Ambani also posted a photo with the actor and wrote in the caption, “Thank you for the movies, the memories, the sheer joy of knowing you for a lifetime. Love always.” The post shared on Thursday evening garnered more than 1,500 likes and was retweeted 125 times.

Devastated that you're gone Chintu. Thank you for the movies, the memories, the sheer joy of knowing you for a lifetime. Love always. Om shanti. pic.twitter.com/AstkHBAZR4 — Tina Ambani (@AmbaniTina) April 30, 2020

Ambani also shared the same post on her Instagram and posted another photo with Kapoor, that received 3,196 likes and tons of comments where users remembered the yesteryear actor.

The veteran actress has been one of Kapoor’s frequent co-stars as they have worked in blockbuster films such as Karz, Yeh Waada Raha, Aap ke Deewane and Bada Dilwala, to name a few. 67-year-old Kapoor had returned from New York where he was undergoing treatment for leukemia for almost a year in September 2019. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday.

