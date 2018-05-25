Dhananjaya de Silva withdraws from Windies tour post father's murder

Sri Lankan Police informed that Dhananjaya's father Ranjan, a local politician, was gunned down in Rathmalana- just south of Colombo-in the evening on Thursday



Dhananjaya de Silva. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva has pulled out of his side's tour to West Indies after his father was shot dead by an unidentified gunman ahead of the national side's departure. Confirming the news, Dhananjaya's personal management team released an official statement revealing that the incident took place on the eve of the upcoming three-match Test series against West Indies.

"I am shocked and sad to inform all of you of bereavement in my family the untimely and unfortunate death of my loving Dad Ranjan last night. All this almost on the eve of a very important Test series and tour of the West Indies," ESPNcricinfo quoted the statement, as saying. "Thank you for all your concerns, Sympathies and many messages received in all forms. I wish Team SL the very best during the Tour of the Windies - Boys, even though I may not be around to battle the Windies while you do so my heart will always be with Team Sri Lanka," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Police informed that Dhananjaya's father Ranjan, a local politician, was gunned down in Rathmalana- just south of Colombo-in the evening on Thursday. Offering sympathy to Dhananjaya, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) president Thilanga Sumathipala said that they would take every measure to support the player and his family at this time of sorrow and grief, whilst also giving him enough time to overcome the pain caused by this tragedy.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will also miss the services of opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who recently fractured his finger while batting during a practice session earlier this month. Sri Lanka and West Indies are slated to play three-match Test series, beginning June 6 at the Queen's Park Oval. The Sri Lanka series will also include the historic day-night Test, which will be final of the three-match series to be held at the Kensington Oval, Barbados from June 23 to June 27.

