Search

Diabetic Wasim Akram humiliated at airport for carrying insulin

Updated: Jul 24, 2019, 14:17 IST | mid-day online desk

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed." Wasim Akram said in a tweet.

Diabetic Wasim Akram humiliated at airport for carrying insulin
Wasim Akram's Insulin (Pic/ Wasim Akram Twitter)

Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram who is a diabetic was apparently humiliated at the Manchester Airport when he was asked to remove his insulin from his cold case in his bag. 

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram said in a tweet.

He further went on to say that he should not be treated differently from anyone else.

An important member of the 1992 World Cup-winning team, Akram has 414 wickets to his name in 104 Tests and 502 ODI wickets in 356 matches.

The 53-year old was part of the commentary team at the just-concluded World Cup in England and Wales.

Wasim Akram was first diagnosed with Diabetes 22 years back in 1997. Wasim Akram was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes but fought all odds to continue playing World Class crickets and go on to become one of the legends of the game.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

wasim akramsports newscricket news

Up close and personal with Pankaj Advani

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK