Diabetic Wasim Akram humiliated at airport for carrying insulin

cricket

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed." Wasim Akram said in a tweet.

Wasim Akram's Insulin (Pic/ Wasim Akram Twitter)

Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram who is a diabetic was apparently humiliated at the Manchester Airport when he was asked to remove his insulin from his cold case in his bag.

"Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag," Akram said in a tweet.

Very disheartened at Manchester airport today,I travel around the world with my insulin but never have I been made to feel embarrassed.I felt very humiliated as I was rudely questioned & ordered publicly to take my insulin out of its travel cold-case & dumped in to a plastic bag pic.twitter.com/UgW6z1rkkF — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

He further went on to say that he should not be treated differently from anyone else.

I do not believe I should have been treated differently from anyone else. I just believe there should be a standard of care when dealing with all people. I understand there are proper safety precautions but that doesn’t mean people should be humiliated whilst undergoing them. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 23, 2019

An important member of the 1992 World Cup-winning team, Akram has 414 wickets to his name in 104 Tests and 502 ODI wickets in 356 matches.

The 53-year old was part of the commentary team at the just-concluded World Cup in England and Wales.

Wasim Akram was first diagnosed with Diabetes 22 years back in 1997. Wasim Akram was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes but fought all odds to continue playing World Class crickets and go on to become one of the legends of the game.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates