Diane Keaton's daughter Dexter engaged to boyfriend Jordan White

Dexter Keaton, daughter of Hollywood veteran Diane Keaton, has announced engagement to her boyfriend Jordan White. The news comes a few months after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June. Dexter took to Instagram to make things official and also shared photos of Jordan's proposal at Saarloos and Sons vineyard in California.

"This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond! I can't believe I'm engaged!" she captioned the picture. Jordan also shared the same photos on Instagram. "She said 'oh my god' a lot, and then eventually said 'yes!' Even though it was raining (and hailing), we did a thing!" he wrote in the caption.

Keaton also congratulated the couple by commenting with a clapping hands emoji on their posts. Keaton, whose over five decade-long career boasts of titles such as "Annie Hall", the "Godfather" series, "Reds" and "The First Wives Club", adopted Dexter and son Duke in early 2000s.

