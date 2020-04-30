Diaper-changer Dhawal Kulkarni is loving it!

The lengthy Coronavirus-virus-caused lockdown has left many sportspersons restless, but Mumbai and India cricketer Dhawal Kulkarni has reason to be happy. Apart from an hour-long training schedule laid out by his Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians, Dhawal is dedicating the entire day to his infant daughter, Nitara.

"The lockdown has its pros and cons. I've been injured since last December, so I was itching to get on the field. I was looking forward to playing for MI in the IPL, but unfortunately no cricket can take place at this moment. However, I'm fortunate to be able to spend so much time with my daughter. She was born on January 21 and it's great to see her grow.

"I enjoy playing with her, changing her diapers. I would've missed all this if the cricket season was on. Since no outsider is allowed in our housing society, I'm helping my wife [Shraddha] with household chores," Dhawal, who has played 12 ODIs and two T20Is, told mid-day.

"When Nitara wakes up, I take her to the balcony. I just try and be around her as much as possible," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news