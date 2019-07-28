Did India player refuse to post 'all's well'?

cricket

As per a senior board funcionary one of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) members had spoken to a player and proposed the idea that he could write a message on social media



New Delhi: The rift between senior players in the Indian ODI team appears to be getting wider by the day and the senior administrators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are supposedly trying to douse the flames by getting one of the senior players to post messages of bonhomie within the team on social media.

Speaking to IANS, a senior board functionary said that one of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) members had spoken to a player and proposed the idea that he could write a message on social media that the team environment is "perfectly fine".

"Everyone is aware that there is tension brewing and while the CoA has tried its best to deny any rumours of rift in the ODI team in the media, one of the members spoke to a senior player asking him to send out a positive message/statement in the matter.

"But not much progress has been made in this regard," the functionary said. In a bizarre move, a CoA member had told IANS that they wouldn’t get into this till the players bring it up with them.

"The CoA cannot be reacting to reports in the media. If the players have any issue, they can/should bring it up with us," the member had said.

The CoA landed on sticky ground when Rohit Sharma "unfollowed" skipper Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram.

