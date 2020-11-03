Did you know, Radhika Apte was cast for 'A Call to Spy' without an audition?

Radhika Apte's international movie, A Call To Spy, has been giving the country global recognition. Her character in the movie is inspired by Noor Inayat Khan, and her portrayal of a British spy is highly appreciated. But what's interesting is that Radhika got the role on the basis of her talent and her past projects.

A source revealed, "To be a part of any international project an actor has to audition to prove their acting ability and to fetch the role. Everyone is aware of Radhika Apte's talent and it's because of this that she didn't have to audition for the role of Noor. She was the first name that director Lydia thought of while thinking of Noor Inayat Khan."

Earlier, producer Sarah Megan Thomas in her recent interview shared that she loved Radhika's acting and she was her first choice. She said, "I saw an Indie film called Parched and I was actually speaking with the director in part of the director interviews. She said Radhika is amazing and I said yes, I loved her in the film and that was the genesis for she'd make a great Noor. Actually she was our first choice and Lydia our director knew Radhika very well and so when I brought her to the suggestion she loved it and Radhika said Yes which makes me so happy because for Noor Inayat Khan, it was so important to have an authentic Indian actress play the role."

Radhika is also seen in the director's chair with her debut project 'Sleepwalkers' that also won 'The Best Midnight Short Award' at Palms Spring International Short Fest held online.

Apart from A Call To Spy, Radhika was last seen in Raat Akeli Hain opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

