Did you know Ratan Tata 'fell in love, almost got married' after college?

Industrialist Ratan Tata recently shared insights from his life where he mentioned about his parents' divorce, growing up with his grandmother, studying at Cornell University and falling in love. Ratan Tata spoke to Humans of Bombay and shared that he had a happy childhood even though he and his brother were ragged in school because of their parents' divorce. Ratan Tata was then brought up by his grandmother.

He also opened up about the differences he had with his father. "I wanted to learn to play the violin, my father insisted on the piano. I wanted to go to college in the US, he insisted on the UK. I wanted to be an architect, he insisted on me becoming an engineer."

Furthur, he shared how he fell in love with a girl and almost got married. He took a decision of moving back for a while in order to be with his grandmother. However, when he went back to get his girlfriend to India, the relationship fell apart as her parents were not okay making the move because of the 1962 Indo-China war.

Along with the post, throwback images of Ratan Tata were also shared on the post.

