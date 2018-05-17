Diego Maradona named president of Belarusian club Dynamo Brest

"I am president of the club, Dynamo Brest," Maradona said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, reports EFE news agency. "Thanks for the trust and for thinking of me," he added



Diego Maradona

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has said that he accepted an offer to become chairman and sporting director of Belarusian club Dynamo Brest. "I am president of the club, Dynamo Brest," Maradona said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, reports EFE news agency. "Thanks for the trust and for thinking of me," he added.

The man who led Argentina to the World Cup championship in 1986 will likely assume his responsibilities as chairman and sporting director of Dynamo Brest after the 2018 Russia World Cup, during which he will be working as a sports commentator. In April, Maradona resigned as coach of the Emirati second-division side Al-Fujairah after failing in his attempt to win promotion to the top-flight.

Maradona previously worked as the coach of Argentina's Deportivo Mandiyu (1994) and Racing Club (1995), as well as of UAE club Al-Wasl (2001-2012) and of the Argentine national team (2008-2010). During the 2010 South Africa World Cup, Argentina was eliminated in the quarter finals by Germany (4-0). Dynamo Brest, a team founded in 1960, reached fourth place last season and even played in the Europa League, although it did not advance past the second round.

