Differently-abled 12-year-old girl raped, killed; cousin detained

A 12-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped and killed by her cousin in Deesa town of Gujarat's Banaskantha district, police said on Saturday. The victim's body was recovered from an isolated spot near Moti Bhakhar village of Dantiwada taluka in the morning, deputy superintendent of police Kushal Oza said. "Prima facie, it appears that the 12-year-old girl was raped and then murdered by the accused identified to be her cousin. The body was sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited," the official said.

The victim's 25-year-old relative has been detained for questioning, he said, adding that the case is being investigated by Dantiwada police.

