Diljit Dosanjh is No 1 Indian Digital artist on global platform

Singer Diljit Dosanjh's Midas touch can make any album flying through the roof. The success story of his recent album G.O.A.T is no different. The singer's album opened to record-breaking numbers and was trending No 1 in various countries in less than a day.

The powerhouse performer's fans got a great treat from Diljit as he dedicated his journey to them through this album.

Ensuring that the celebrations of his success continue, it has just been announced that Diljit Dosanjh is No. 1 Indian Digital star on the coveted list of Kworb.com. The popular list brings together the highest trending songs from every country to announce this list.

Within a few hours of its release, G.O.A.T skyrocketed through chartbusters and still continues to trend worldwide, making him the most sought after Indian singer on the global music map currently.

Diljit Dosanjh is not just successful on the list but is also holding the highest spot from India on it. Thanking his fans, Diljit says, "I want to give my gratitude towards my fans for loving each and every track from the album. I will continue to make my fans around the world happy with my music."

