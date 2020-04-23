Dinesh Karthik: Batting at No. 5 came as a surprise during 2019 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik walks off after being caught by New Zealand's James Neesham during the World Cup semi-final at Manchester on July 10 last year. Pic/Getty Images

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has said that he was caught off-guard when he was asked to bat at No. 5 in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. During the chase, after India lost early wickets, Karthik revealed he was asked to go out ahead of MS Dhoni and that came as a surprise for him. “It came as a bit of a surprise [walking in to bat at five] because they had made it very clear that I would be batting at No. 7,” Karthik told Cricbuzz. “We had to send a rearguard action just to stem the flow of wickets. I was told to pad up and it all happened in a daze, in a hurry.”

“I was just sitting in my shorts and I had to go up, get ready. Literally, I was late to get in, I wasn’t expecting a wicket to fall. KL Rahul got out and I had to put on my pads. “Throughout the tournament it was pretty clear that I was going to bat below Dhoni at No. 7. I had done that really well in the past. In Australia we’d finished games, in New Zealand we’d finished games. I had not batted at number five for a couple of years or more.

“Here I got the opportunity, I went and did the job that was asked of me for the team, which was to arrest wickets. “I went in in the third over and I don’t know when I got out, and it doesn’t matter, but I just stopped the wickets falling till [Trent] Boult’s spell was over. He was the main wrecker-in-chief and unluckily when it was time for me to move on, I got out to a brilliant catch by James Neesham,” he added.

After an unusual top-order collapse, India made a match of the semi-final courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni. Just when it seemed India had pulled off a miracle, Jadeja was dismissed by Boult for 77 and Dhoni was run out for 50. India fell short by 18 runs.

