Dinesh Karthik in line to replace Wriddhiman Saha for Afghanistan Test

Dinesh Karthik had last played a Test match way back in 2010 against Bangladesh but has had a prolific first-class record with 27 hundreds and over 9000 runs. In 23 Tests for India, he has scored 1000 runs with a hundred and seven half-centuries



Dinesh Karthik and Wriddhiman Saha

Dinesh Karthik is likely to get a shot at Test redemption — as a replacement for the injured wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha - for the one-off historic encounter against Afghanistan in Bangalore from June 14.

According to sources close to the selection committee, MSK Prasad & Co. are looking at the England tour, where Karthik could make the cut in the longest format also. It must be mentioned that Karthik was a surprise success when he played Test cricket in England in 2007. He had three half-centuries — 60 at Lord's, 77 at Nottingham and 91 at the Oval.

