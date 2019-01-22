Director Guillermo del Toro backs efforts to save horror bookstore in Los Angeles

hollywood

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro backs fundraising efforts to help horror-fantasy bookstore in Los Angeles stay in business

Director Guillermo del Toro

Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has backed a fundraising campaign to save a horror and fantasy bookstore called Dark Delicacies in Los Angeles. The store, a beloved fixture of horror-fantasy fans, is situated in Burbank. The co-owner of the store, Del Howison, has started a GoFundMe campaign to finance a relocation of the store, reports ew.com.

Howison wrote on the GoFundMe page, "On December 3, 1994 my wife, Sue, and I opened Dark Delicacies, the original all-horror independent book and gift store in the United States." He added that the store soon came to be recognised as the 'home of horror'. The duo and their store came to be known around the world for their weekly signings and events where fans were able to interact with their favourite authors, directors, actors, composers, etc.

"Unfortunately, like so many other places, the landscape in Burbank is changing. Rents have skyrocketed, and many of the unique stores that put the area on the map have been forced to move or close their doors altogether... With our lease up in May, Sue and I thought it was the end of our brick and mortar store," said a 'heartbroken' Howison.

Resigned to their fate, and just shy of their 25th anniversary, Howison found that a storefront had become available just around the corner. This discovery, coupled with the people who appealed to them to stay in business, made Howison and Sue realise that they weren't ready to shut shop yet.

He said, "Our escalating rent over the last few years created an enormous financial strain. Some days we were just happy to be able to keep our lights on. Moves are expensive and this one is no exception. So, we are asking for a little help in making a resurrection possible. Anything you can give to help keep the crypt open will be greatly appreciated. We know times are tough, so if you can't, don't sweat it. Promise to still venture on in. After all you're 'one of us'," he wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The 'The Shape of Water' filmmaker re-tweeted the fundraising page, saying, "Horror lovers-help Dark Delicacies! Please retweet and support!" The campaign has also been backed by director Joe Lynch, author Heather Wixson, and actress Barbara Crampton.

