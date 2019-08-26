Director Johannes Roberts reveals about casting the young girls for 47 Meters Down Uncaged

hollywood

Johannes Roberts shares his insight for casting Sistine Stallone, Sophie NÃ©lisse, Corinne Foxx and Brianne Tju for 47 Meters Down Uncaged

On the sets of 47 Meters Down Uncaged

47 Meters Down, renowned to be one of the most horrific survival films with its remarkable chartbuster performance of Claire Holt and Mandy Moore, has come back with its second instalment – 47 Meters Down Uncaged. The second part views four budding and skilled stars, Sophie Nélisse, Corinne Foxx, Brianne Tju and Sistine Stallone come on board to have an unexpected experience.

When asked about casting the young squad the director Johannes Roberts said, "The film gave four talented actresses the unique opportunity to star in a leading role. Each of them brought something special to the table."

Roberts on inscribing the journey of bringing Sophie Nélisse and Corinne Foxx on board, mentioned, "Sophie Nélisse had just done The Book Thief; she's an incredibly talented actress, Corinne Foxx is just starting. She's Jamie Foxx's daughter and she has real charisma. We met her and she just had this amazing… she's quite intense, but a really beautiful, talented actress. A subtle actress."

He went on to add about Brianne Tju and Sistine Stallone, "Brianne Tju is in the TV show Light As a Feather, which is a big hit. She's very, very talented. You turn the camera on her and bam, she's there. And Sistine Stallone is the interesting one. She really hadn't done anything. She's Sylvester Stallone's daughter, and she just has this incredible energy. When she came in, she was electric. Incredibly physical. The way all of them dealt with the underwater stuff was amazing."

The second part '47- Meters Down Uncaged' promises to give you chills with its eerie setting and unforeseen storyline. Experience the journey of the characters starting from a search of a submerged city ending to a life-threatening encounter.

