Director Mahesh Narayanan on C U Soon's success: Our hard work has completely paid off

The most awaited film of Amazon Prime Video's titled 'C U Soon' finally released and has been receiving rave reviews from all across. The audience, including Malayalam and non-Malayalam sections, both have praised the movie. From the performances to the storyline, everything is being hailed as a must watch!

Talking about the response, Director Mahesh shares, "It's been just a couple of days since CU Soon released and the response has been tremendous and the reactions by the people makes me feel that our hard work has completely paid off, I'm grateful to have been able to explore this new format of shooting for a film and also that it has been received with so much warmth."

The film was shot without using many equipments and is one of its kind projects that have come to win over the audience. The film was shot within a span of just 18 days.

CU Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancee, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. Amid the rave reviews, catch it exclusively on Amazon Prime Video now!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news