DJ shot at for not playing songs on demand at a Delhi wedding, 5 arrested

Delhi Police arrested five people in the city on Friday for allegedly shooting at a disc jockey after he refused to play songs of their choice at a wedding. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Meena said in a statement that a police team apprehended Ravi (23), Sachin(19) and Joginder (27), Deepak (29) and his mother after raids at multiple locations in Delhi.

The woman was arrested for allegedly destroying evidence. According to a complaint filed by DJ Bobby Singh, Ravi shot at him after he refused to play songs of his choice. The victim claimed that Deepak and Ravi took him to a nearby hospital and told doctors that the injury was caused by a screw.

The police said they had recovered two country made pistols from the accused.

