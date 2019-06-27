Do the math

things-to-do

A lecture on Mathematics as culture by PP Divakaran

PP Divakaran

A LECTURE on Mathematics as Culture: the Indian Experience by noted mathematical physicist PP Divakaran will present a wide-angle view of the history of mathematical thought — right from the Harappan civilisation to the time of its decline in Kerala, in around 1600 CE.

On: June 28, 6 pm

At: Visitors’ Centre Auditorium, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.

Log on to: csmvs.in

