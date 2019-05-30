Document your ideas

things-to-do

A workshop aims to teach kids the art and science of documentary film-making

There is a story in every crevice. We encounter numerous ideas every day as we go out and gather new experiences. And one of the most powerful ways of sharing those ideas with the world is through films. Screenplay, a five-day workshop for kids of ages 10 to 15, is an initiative to shape young minds and guide them in identifying issues they feel passionately about.

Organised by The Pomegranate Workshop, the central idea of the programme is to help kids recognise the potential of film-making, and the art behind it. Starting with ideation, it will teach them the technical aspects that go behind making a movie, including simple editing.

Along with this, there will also be screenings of various movies from all over the world in order to help them observe and understand the art of storytelling. The workshop has an organic format and is largely student-led. It will be conducted by Chaitanya Modak, an NID alumnus, comics creator, graphic designer and filmmaker.

"Our motive is to use filmmaking as a tool for children to voice their opinions and be heard. It is important that they know that their views are valued and are just as relevant as yours and mine," says Khadija, who is assistant head of programming for film at The Pomegranate Workshop. "We want to give children the freedom to explore ideas, meet new people and get to know their stories," she adds.

Student films made previously under the programme have received accolades at the Oberhausen International short film festival, Germany, and the Norway Langesund International Youth Film Festival.

ON June 3 to June 7, 2 pm to 5 pm

AT The Pomegranate Workshop, ground floor, Kalpana Building, next to Don Bosco School, Matunga East.

CALL 8605286418

COST Rs 7,080

FREE

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates