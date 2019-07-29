Don Bosco and Bombay Scottish to face off at MSSA U-16 boys finals

football

Shriharsh Palli and Sudhanshu Naik

It's going to be a contest between skills and strength as former champions Don Bosco (Matunga) and Bombay Scottish (Mahim) clash in the boys U-16 Div-I final of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Cooperage ground today."

Leslie Machado, coach of Don Bosco, is wary of the Scottish outfit and pointed out that they have stronger built players. However, Machado believes that his boys who are skillful, will win the contest and ensure they regain the title after a one year gap.

Last year, Bosco lost to eventual champs St Mary's SSC (Mazagon) in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Scottish coach Anthony Fernandes said: "We are a balanced side and the boys are determined to win the title, which we last won in 2014. We have chalked out our plans and it all depends how well the boys execute the strategies on field."

Sudhanshu Naik, 14, captain of the Scottish team mentioned that since they lost to Dominic Savio (Andheri) in the semi-finals last year, they are extra determined to emerge champions. "We are a strong team and can beat Bosco. We have learnt from last year's mistakes and have trained hard. We know how to handle the pressure and come out winners,"

Sudhanshu told mid-day yesterday.

Don Bosco captain Shriharsh Palli, 15, sounded confident. "The entire team has been playing well and so far we have won all our five previous games (three in the group stage, quarter-final and semi-final) and that will boost our confidence to win this one final game. I am confident we will finish on top and once again win the title," Shriharsh said.

Scottish will start without stopper Ryan Davar, who fractured his arm in the last encounter.

