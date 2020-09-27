Don't Miss today

Lol with comic Agrima Joshua

Bring in the weekend with some laughs. Head to comedian Agrima Joshua's new crowd-work show, Humsuffer. Joshua will be interacting with the crowd and cracking jokes based on her conversations with them, so be prepared to get roasted.

When: October 2, 11.30 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 99;

Contct: @emedia.in, Instagram

Talk about Gandhi

Participate in the Gandhi Research Foundation's online elocution competition for students. Candidates need to send in their recorded video speech for the contest, which will be reviewed by a jury panel. Winners stand to win cash prizes worth R10,000.

When: October 2 onwards

Contact: info@mkgandhi.org

Register: https://www.mkgandhi.org/newannou/GRF-online-national-elocution-competition-2020.html

Attend a virtual storytelling session

Tune into Motley Productions' story reading session. The pre-recorded video will feature Ratna Pathak Shah, Heeba Shah and Naseeruddin Shah reading Ismat Chughtai's Teen Ishqiya Afsaane (Three Love Stories).

When: October 3, 6 PM

Price: Rs 350;

Contact: @indiaifa, Instagram

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Aditya Mattoo, 31 Voice artiste/podcaster

Mattoo is a content creator, who is paving the way for future podcasters

Available for: Voice overs, podcasts

Charges: Varied, depending on the style of the project

Email: studio41podcast@gmail.com

A computer science engineer, Aditya Mattoo found his calling in radio a decade ago. Mattoo worked as a host and a producer with one of the leading stations in the city before moving his focus towards podcasts. His experience as a voice-over artiste helped him improve his narration skills for podcasts. Mattoo recently launched his own podcasting company called 'Studio 41' that produces podcasts for brands. Under this banner, he has released India's first quizzing podcast, Quiz Time India and Locked In, a deep-dive series about the rise in domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. He handles research, script, narration, editing and mixing.

Recommended by: Priyanka Ganwani, podcast lead at Fork Media, says, "He understands quality and distribution. With some of our latest podcast series, we've had the chance to work on some of the most distinctive topics together."

It's short and sweet

If you look forward to getting your hands on the dessert every time you eat a meal, check out the House of Candy site to feast your eyes on gummy bears, marshmallows, lollipops, candy apples, jelly beans and chocolate almonds (R160 onwards). Each treat carries a description of the ingredients that go into making it. We liked the custom packaging option and think that the mini gumball machine makes for a fun gift.

https://houseofcandy.in/

The magic in his fingers

Ever since Reels has taken over Instagram, every one is trying to be innovative. When we came across musician Shrey Gupta's handle, we knew he had hit bull's eye. Gupta calls himself the Finger Style Guitarist and has 15-second videos that took us back to childhood, with the Maggi and Cadbury jingles, and the Doraemon theme. "To be honest, it wasn't planned. I was having a super lazy day and thinking of what to record next. I remember I had Maggi for lunch that day, which is when I thought of making a super quick arrangement of the noodle brand jingle and putting it up as a reel. My focus always has been on doing something different when it comes to posting content, which is why I added more elements to this a simple arrangement," Gupta says. And it seems to have worked! "My DMs were flooded with people asking me to record more, and make a series, which is when I recorded the Cadbury Silk jingle and the Nokia tune."

@thatfingerstyleguitarist, Instagram

The plus in your life



Pic/@positivityangel, Instagram

Here's a great way to beat the doom and gloom atmosphere surrounding the pandemic. Positively Unlimited, the podcast hosted by healer and life coach Chetna Chakravarthy, focuses on harnessing the power of positivity and actualise your potential. About 119 episodes are up so far, 10-15 minute-long. In each, Chakravarthy talks of a mindset and a way of being that can help you reflect on and discover your potential to the fullest. She tackles self-sabotaging, negotiating, overreacting, dealing with FOMO (or the fear of missing out), and learning to forgive. We heard the episode on chasing your desires and liked her casual, non-preachy style, and thought her explanation of the concept of aligning with your desires was simple but made relevant by using examples from her own life.

On Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts; http://www.ivmpodcasts.com/

Jab queer met corporate

Part memoir, part manifesto, Paremesh Shahani's latest book is one that advocates for LGBTQIA+ inclusivity in the workplace. Drawing from his experiences, Shahani peppers the book with anecdotes, like the one about Anubhuti, a trans woman in Jamshedpur whose transition was supported by her company, Tata Steel. The book is divided into five parts and 20 chapters. He argues that being inclusive will only result in growth, whether in terms of innovation and financial prosperity because the company will attract talent from all corners of the country, or goodwill because the firm will be seen as a progressive. The book also has its fair share of glitz and glamour as Shahani writes about his interactions with Sonam K Ahuja. Ahuja played Sweety, the protagonist, in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The lesbian love story set in Punjab was written by trans screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal. Shahani has also penned a chapter called It's All About Loving Your Children, a play on the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's tagline: It's All About Loving Your Parents. We enjoyed his tongue-in-cheek humour. It would make for an interesting addition to an organisation's corporate library.

amazon.in; Rs 699

Cricket guide for kids

If you haven't introduced your child to cricket because of the lockdown, you might as well get them to read about it. US-based Neil Nitin's slim Kindle-edition picture book, How's that? Let's Play Cricket, acquaints you with short phrases and sentences that are popularly used while playing the sport. Accompanied with illustrations by Arundhati Pethe, that show young children, boys and girls, playing the game of cricket, the book takes you through the entire gamut of the sport—the team, the ball, bat, the coin toss, the stride, the chase, the catch. Not to forget, the knock. It's perfect for kids between five and eight years. Nitin, who is a civil engineer by profession, says his children were the inspiration. "It all happened during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. As I was glued to the television watching every game, my American-born kids were catching a glimpse of cricket for the first time. They demanded I explain the game and I was having trouble doing that with a five and seven year old, using beginner-level vocabulary. Looking for help, I reached out to the local library, but could not find a children's book, so I wrote one."

amazon.in; Rs 99



Neil Nitin

