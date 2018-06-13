Donald Glover reacts to Willy Wonka casting rumors

Donald Glover was asked about rumours of him joining the reboot of the classic 1971 film which will be helmed by Paul King

Donald Glover

Actor Donald Glover has opened up about rumours surrounding his casting in the reboot of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The Atlanta star was asked about rumours of him joining the reboot of the classic film which will be helmed by Paul King.

"There's been a lot of Willy Wonkas, so I would have to think about it on some level. But it's cool that people are thinking about me," Donald Grover told Entertainment Tonight.

"It kind of terrified me as a child a little bit. It was a really scary movie to me. I mean, I watched it a lot but I was kind of terrified by it. I mean, you know, it's a classic," Glover said. The 1971 musical fantasy film, directed by Mel Stuart, featured Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka, the mysterious, mephistophelean owner of a chocolate factory, who dupes spoiled children into ironic fates.

His performance in the song Pure Imagination is widely considered a classic film moment. It was rebooted again by Warner Bros in 2005 and featured Johnny Depp and Freddie Highmore.

