Don't Miss today

Paint with a knife

Explore your creative side at the Amsterdam canvas painting workshop facilitated by Snehal Patil. Participants will use brushes, knives and acrylic paint on a framed, stretched canvas. Art material will be provided at the venue. Those who register on the spot pay R100 extra.

When: February 9, 4 PM

Where: Pot Pourri, Chembur

Entry: Rs 1,700

Call: 9699509699

Watch a film about immigrants

Catch the French film Incertains Voyages, directed by Anne de Giafferi. The film explores the resilience and loneliness of a group of young immigrants. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the director.

When: February 13, 6.30 PM

Where: Alliance Francaise Auditorium, Churchgate

Call: 22035993

Free

Enjoy ghazals by a veteran

Hear ghazal singer Talat Aziz's blend of powerful vocals and poetic verse. Get enthralled by his soothing melodies and charming stage presence, as he celebrates a career spanning 40 years.

When: February 14, 7 PM

Where: Royal Opera House, Charni Road Staion East, Girgaum

Price: R499

Call: 23668888

Try a Marwari meal

Head to this all-day café and indulge in the grandeur of Marwari cuisine. It has been prepared by maharaj Raju Krishna and his team. The delicious spread includes gatta curry, dal baati churma, ker sangri and traditional Indian desserts.

When: February 13

Where: Lotus Café, JW Marriott, Juhu

Price: Rs 2,900 onwards

Call: 66933344

Catch Darsheel on stage

Watch Darsheel Safary's performance in an urban, Hindi play. Out of the Box Production's Kaise Karenge is a comedy written by Abhishek Pattanaik and directed by Suketu Shah. It's a fresh

and light-hearted take on multiple personality disorder.

When: February 15, 7.30 PM

Where: Royal Opera House Theatre, Girgaum

Entry: Rs 500 onwards

Call: 23668888

Bake with love

This year, make edible bouquets. After all, the way to the heart is through the stomach. Imagine the look on your partner's face when they walk into the room, see the flowers, and realise not only are they food, they're the sweetest of treats: cupcakes.

When: February 14, 3 PM

Where: Foodhall, Bandra West

Price: R5,900

Call: 26065360

Watch romcoms

SkyCinema, Mumbai's only rooftop cinema experience, brings to you the RomCom Night. Watch three cool rom-coms on the big screen under a starry sky.

When: February 14, 7.30 PM

Where: Sky Cinema, R City Mall, Ghatkopar West

Price: R400

Call: 67755833

Find a happy ending

Tired of hunting for a romantic dining place for Valentine's day? Miniya Turkhas has the perfect Turkish date night for you. Revel in the amorous atmosphere, sharing a dinner specially crafted for all you love birds.

When: February 14, 12 noon onwards

Where: Miniya Turk, Andheri West

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Call: 9930069600

Camp for two

Renew your romantic vows outdoors. This camp at Pawna Lake promises a series of fun activities. Share your love story and hear from other couples at the

community bonfire.

When: February 14, 3 PM

Where: Pawna Lake, Lonavla

Price: Rs 1,500

Call: 8788031431

Dance the night away

The Lord has planned the perfect date night for you and your partner. Head over for a romantic night out, with melodies, champagne and delicious treats.

When: February 14, 9 PM

Where: Lord of the Drinks, Powai

Price: Rs 5,000

Call: 9867502444

Get happy high

DJ Donna, who has trained under the best DJs in Kolkata, is coming to Mumbai to make your date night special. Head to Hard Rock Cafe for an epic night of music and food.

When: February 14; 9 PM

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri

Price: Rs 1,000

Call: 8861005839

A sporty affair

If you're a gamer, sports lover and a Die-Hard romantic, The Studs Sports Bar & Grill has the perfect night planned for you. Get your hands on their collection of X-box games, and later, enjoy a romantic meal with a complimentary glass of wine.

When: February 14, 7 pm

Where: The Studs-Sports Bar & Grill, Sakinaka

Call: 7304588521

Laugh out loud

Raunaq Rajani is inviting some of his closest friends in comedy (Siddharth Dudeja, Radhika Vaz and Neville Bharucha) to his new panel show, RelationSHIT advice. The panel will take questions typical of Agony Aunt columns and give the worst advice.

When: February 14, 9 PM

Where: The Habitat, Khar West

Price: Rs 400

Call: 9833358490

Sundowner at sea

How does the idea of celebrating Valentine's day at sea sound? To top it off, you'll be sailing in a super sleek boat. Jack & Hill Adventures is hosting a special sail at sunset.

When: February 14, 4 pm

Where: Jetty No. 5, Gateway of India

Price: Rs 2,500

Call: 9833376765

Enjoy a sensory ambience

Looking for the perfect gift to surprise your loved one? Neel offers you the opportunity to plan a culinary experience, and enjoy a candlelit bespoke five course-meal with your significant other.

When: February 14, all day long

Where: Neel – Tote on the Turf, Mahalaxmi

Price: Rs 3,000

Call: 7506425004

Love comes to those who search

This Friday, mingle with other singles offline, and feel the chemistry. LOL Club hosts speed dating events in the city, and this could be your chance to meet that special someone.

When: February 14, 5 PM

Where: The Beer Cafe, Churchgate

Price: Rs 999

Love stories with Anoushka

Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar is coming back home with Love Letters, India Tour. Shankar's music reflects her inner emotions, while combining Western music and the rich heritage of classical Indian music. If you wish to begin Valentine's day early, this is where you should be.

When: February 13; 8 PM

Where: Shanmukhananda Auditorium, Sion

Price: Rs 1,000

Call: 9833070733

Crimson dreams

No celebration on Valentine's Day is complete without roses, the universal symbol of love and appreciation. Settle for no less than the best red roses from the house of La Fleur. You can either choose a single rose or a bunch of red beauties, all farm fresh.

When: February 14, all day long

Where: Big Bazaar, Godrej Nature's Basket and Reliance Smart

Price: Single rose for R60, six roses for Rs 299, 12 roses for Rs 549, 24 roses for Rs 999

Order: lafleur.in

Call: 8527524999

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Siddhi Surte, 25

Visual designer, illustrator, artist

Created the digital artwork for comedian Aadar Malik’s debut album, Songs About Unnatural Things in 2018

After graduating in fine arts, Surte decided to venture into graphic designing, teaching herself to become proficient in editing software such as Photoshop and Illustrator. After working as a graphic designer for two years, she completed a master’s degree in commercial visual designing. Today, she is a senior visualiser at chatbot platform Haptik and also works with comedians, singers and other artists, illustrating posters, books, show bibles and album art. She is particularly fond of creating zines—short, self-published books visualising personal stories and anecdotes. She was the visual editor of For The Love Of God, a zine anthology about queer characters in Indian mythology, released at The Zine Bazaar organised by LGBTQ+ collective Gaysi in 2018.

Recommended by: Malik says, “Siddhi visualises exactly what you have in mind, so her artwork does justice to your vision.”

Available for: Creating original artwork for projects

Charges: On request

Email: surtesiddhi@gmail.com

