Don't Miss today

Enter the fascinating world of ancient Indian stories. Storytellers Aparna Jaishankar and Vikram Sridhar will host these sessions. Listen to them explore the themes of family, education, friendship, demons and magic through their tales.

When: May 25 to May 30, 4 PM to 5 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 150 onwards

Call: 9886294444

Get dadu to use social media

Sign your grandparents up for the Social Paathshala workshop, facilitated by Mahima Bhalotia. She will teach them how to use social media tools like WhatsApp, Zomato, Google pay, Zoom etc.

Price: Rs 300

Call: 9920296667

Lol with Tanmay Bhat

Tune into a roast comedy special featuring Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Rahul Subramanian, Sonali Thakker and Sapan Verma.

When: May 27, 9 PM

Price: R499

Email: comedy@oml.in

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Meenakshi Bhanj Deo, 40 Dog trainer

A full-time parent to her Rottweiler Tara, the chief kombucha brewer for MAVI's CommBucha, Deo's love for dogs made her explore the career of a dog trainer

Available for: Canine training and kombucha brewing

Event Charges: Starting R1,200

Email: meenakshi.bhanjdeo@gmail.com

All through her life, Meenakshi Bhanj Deo, has had a furry friend by her side. A training session with Shirin Merchant led her to become a dog trainer and offers basic obedience-, sociability- and toilet training. She feels that more often than not, it is the parent who needs to skip through the romantic notion of having a dog and l

ook at training as a way to talk to their pet.

Recommended by: Nitish Kulshreshtha, lead business manager at Deutsche Asset Management says, "Meenakshi gave me a realistic picture of being a dog parent. Her insights, easy solutions, and understanding of dog psychology are really amazing."

