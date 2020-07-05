Don't Miss today

Share your poems

Head to Write Out Loud, hosted by Lahe Lahe. It is a session for aspiring and established poets as well as poetry enthusiasts, to meet virtually, share their poems with each other.

When: July 7, 7.30 PM

Price: Rs 118

Contact 9886294444

Sign up for a storytelling workshop

Rediscover your creative spirit at Kahaaniyon Ki Paathshaala, an interactive storytelling workshop. It will be facilitated by poets, Mohammed Sadriwala and Rakesh Tiwari, who will teach you about the craft of narrating stories.

When: July 5, 5 PM

Price: R299 onwards

Contact: @chhotisadriwala, Instagram

Groove to Telugu music

Tune in to Back with a Bang, a virtual Telugu concert. You can hear the band Capricio perform a set of popular Tollywood songs and a few originals, from the comfort of your home.

When: July 11, 9.30 PM

Price: R149

Contact: @ohmymad2020, Instagram

Buy organic

Shop at the Online Organic Edit, an online exhibition put together by The Curators Den and Mommy Diaries. You can purchase a range of organic and sustainable products When: July 5-7

Where: www.curatorsden.in/shop

Contact: @thecuratorsden or @mommydiaries, Instagram

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Benaifer J Mirza, 37 Voice Artiste

Mirza celebrates her love for the written and spoken word using the mic.

Available for: Voiceovers

Charges: Vary depending on the medium and duration

Email: benaifer.mirza@gmail.com or benaiferforwork@gmail.com

An independent writer till 2011, Benaifer Mirza wanted to break out of the monotony by adding new skill-sets to her profile. She attended a workshop hosted by renowned voice artiste and theatre personality, Pathy Aiyar, and instantly fell in love with the mic.

Mirza feels her USP is the soft texture of her voice, which works perfectly for all types of content. With a specialisation in narrative content, she records in English, Hindi and Gujarati. She has recorded AVs and audiobooks for Audible India and Storytel India, and TV, digital, and radio promos. She recently recorded promos for an initiative called Chhoti Si Asha, a fundraiser by Rotary India and Wizcraft International.

Recommended by: Sundar Sethuram and Rashmi Sundaram, founders of The Voice Bank, say, "We are proud to have Benaifer as part of our team of talented and versatile voice artistes. She comes in thoroughly prepared."

Backstory of a book



Tara Khandelwal and Michelle D'Costa with author Avni Doshi

In the last six months, there has been an influx of podcasts of, for and about literature. For those who enjoy reading and writing, understanding the creative process of a writer and the lifecycle of books, can be an enlightening experience. Especially, if this is an author, whose work you really admire. The Books and Beyond with Bound podcast that launched in April this year, offers a fabulous curation of interviews that are both charming, and informative. Hosted by writers/editors Tara Khandelwal and Michelle D'Costa of Bound, a skill building platform, the chat show, which is already 12 episodes down, has had an interesting line-up, including Manu S Pillai, Lisa Ray, Tashan Mehta, Avni Doshi, and Ramayana scholar Arshia Sattar. And both, Khandelwal and D'Costa seem to have the right questions, to get the juicy details. Ray, for instance, says that she'd like to be introduced as a writer. Her modelling and acting career, she says, were only incidental. Sattar discusses why there shouldn't and cannot be a single narrative of our history and mythology.

https://www.boundindia.com/podcast/

Because, money matters

For those of you who want to educate yourself on money matters, Inner Goddess could be the answer. Founder Anannya Parekh, passionate about empowering women and gender non-conforming people through financial literacy, has been hosting webinars during the lockdown that allow you to pay-what-you-like. "The idea is to help others create a positive relationship with money, so, we don't want to pressurise people to pay a certain amount. We also wanted to make it as inclusive as possible," says Parekh, a sexuality educator. The course lasts for seven weeks, with one session held every week. They tackle the importance of managing money, the basics of investing, insurance and financial planning. Inner Goddess game-ifies its content to make it engaging. Their upcoming session on investment is going to feature a simulated market environment with fake money, so, participants can invest and learn in real-time.

Instagram @innergoddess.in

Building safer cities



Prathima Manohar and Elsa Marie

The Coronavirus outbreak, if anything, has once again made us re-think urban spaces, and how we need to design cities differently, to prevent future catastrophes. A new webinar, Inclusive Urban Series, by Elsa Marie D'silva, founder and CEO of Red Dot Foundation and architect Prathima Manohar of Urban Vision, hopes to be that bridge and help engage citizens in building safer cities and make governments more accountable. The series, started as part of the alumni network, Leadership Network for Change at Stanford's Centre for Democracy, Development and The Rule of Law, has D'Silva and Manohar in conversation with experts and professionals from India and abroad. The hour-long YouTube sessions, which are streamed every Wednesday and Friday at 6 pm, have seen everyone from American urban planner Pedro B Ortiz, to Raj Cherubal, CEO of Chennai Smart City Limited, Jaideep Gupte from Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, and politician Enrique Peñalosa, former mayor of Bogotá. "The conversations have ranged from financial inclusion to food security, policing in communities, smart city technology and safety in urban areas. [Through the series] we have been able to provide depth in the understanding of issues at hand from an Indian perspective. We have also had international experts provide a global perspective," says D'Silva.

bit.ly/inclusivecitiesseries

Getting kickstarted



Varun Vummidi

Varun Vummidi has worked with enough startups, in New York and India, to be the voice of authority behind a new podcast. Stars & Startups discusses entrepreneurship, technology, products and business. "When I invite successful people in the startup arena on the show, it's not always a serious discussion around business. Our chats are casual, as if you were hearing two friends talk about their personal journeys," he tells us. Now available on Spotify, anchorfm, Apple podcasts, Goodle podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic, the podcast currently has eight episodes. "I have interviewed Pranav Ahuja of Xeno, Madhusudanan R, co-founder of YAP and Krishi Fagwani, co-founder of Hashtag Loyalty, among others. The idea is not just to talk to startup founders but those involved in building these ventures." The latest episode features Sanna Vohra of The Wedding Brigade, a platform that has carved a niche for itself by gathering a highly engaged audience and produces high quality content to stay connected and relevant to customers. Vohra discusses how she views content, how it drives commerce, and why very few have been able to see the same success they have. They also talk about the future of Zoom weddings and what's in store for the Indian wedding market.

https://anchor.fm/stars-and-startups

Revisiting the Spanish flu

With India nearing the five lakh mark of Coronavirus cases, it is time we look back to the year 1918. It was the time when the First World War had ended, and another new horror gripped the world. A terrifying virus—the Spanish flu—had been plaguing multiple regions. It went on to claim 50 million lives. In the documentary, We Heard The Bells, narrated by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson (Law & Order), the personal and family experiences of a diverse group of Americans during the influenza pandemic of 1918 offer a peep into history. It's a 2010 film by Lisa Laden who works for the US Department of Health and Human Services. Twitter is flooded with posts of people recalling the movie. And Laden can't thank them enough for revisiting her work. In this documentary, we meet the survivors who describe what it was like to live through the 1918 pandemic, as she delves into the reasons why this strain of the flu managed to kill so many, especially young adults. The 56-minute film is now available on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkGi9FKZzDI&feature=youtu.be

