Don't Miss today

Share your own horror stories and hear those of others at Spooky Nights hosted by Kasa Kai Mumbai.

When: August 8, 11 PM

Call: 9930931616

Free

Gift your sibling a healthy hamper

Order a packet full of memories for your siblings on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. Epiphany Snacks' hamper has plant-based dry fruit pops.

Price: Rs 1,199

To buy: http://www.epiphanysnacks.com/shop/

Lol with Sorabh Pant

Unwind as you hear comedian Sorabh Pant crack jokes for an hour on Rant of the Pant: Lockdown Edition.

When: August 2, 7.30 PM

Where: Zoom

Price: Rs 300

Contact: manav@oml.in

Attend an online poetry festival

Head to The Feminist Poetry Festival, a celebration of the work of feminist poets and artistes. Hear speakers like Sriti Jha, Priya Malik etc.

When: August 4-9, 6 PM onwards

Price: Rs 99;

Contact: Instagram, @shethepeopletv

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Anchal Ghosh, 37 Shayari Club promoter

Available for: Organising shayari events

Charges: A poetry meet up can happen with complimentary venue and R60k (honorarium for the poets, singer and videography and amplification on social media)

Email at: anchal.ghosh@gmail.com

Anchal Ghosh grew up in rural Muzaffarnagar in UP. Ghosh moved to Delhi in 2001 to study English Literature at Miranda House. She worked for a corporate, even though she wanted to pursue literature further. Eventually, she decided to act on her passion and, in, 2017, she set up the Delhi Shayari Club with just 100 friends on Facebook.

Through the club, she helps promote the royal art by holding Shayari sessions for like-minded fans. In the last two years, Ghosh has been sourcing newer content from all over the world and, to get past the language barrier, she has picked three co-admins, who can not only read Urdu but are most helpful in correcting and translating, whenever the need arises.

Recommended by: Hullas Arora, an HR professional, says, "I casually walked into one of the evenings organised by the Delhi Shayari Club and found friends for life. We discuss our own writing and admire the work of others on the group."

Zero-effort baking

Remember how Betty Crocker's cake mixes made baking seem like a dream? For a first timer, it also meant you could get very few things wrong, unless, of course, you messed up while following instructions, or overheated the oven. Preparing chocolate fondant using Parisserie's new DIY kit, on a busy work night, reminded us of those small joys of zero-effort baking. The kit, which comes with a dry chocolate fondant mix and two piping bags is the brainchild of the patisserie's founders and chefs, Nayantara Thomas and Farah Shroff.

Over and above this, you just need 120 grams of butter and four large eggs. Basic ingredients help, especially during lockdown. The instructions were easy-peasy; we added melted butter to the fondant mix, followed by whisked eggs. We then poured the mix into the piping bags, and refrigerated it for a few hours, before piping the cold mixture into ramekins (or glass bowls) and baking it for 11 to 13 minutes. Our fondant was near perfect. Gooey and wobbly in the centre, with a dense cake-like layer on the top. It also tasted just as delicious. Serves six to eight pieces; Rs 1,350.

To order 9619331166

Bombay cinema of yore



A portrait of Gohar Mamajiwala (1910-1985), a hugely popular actress and co-founder of Ranjit Movietone. Pic courtesy/Wildcat of Bombay

Very rarely does one chance upon pure gold in this mine called Instagram. But Wildcat of Bombay, a page started by "film detective" Debashree Mukherjee, an assistant professor at the Columbia University, is truly, the answer to every cinephile's dream. The page is a treasure of rare movie posters, on-the-set photographs, portraits, adverts, and published cut-outs. And with Mukherjee—she is currently working on a book on Bombay cinema of the 1930s—helming this curation, there is never a dull moment. From a photograph of Devika Rani rehearsing a dialogue scene with Maya Devi for their 1938 film, to a picture of Leela Chitnis, playing a glamorous, cross-dressing, gentleman Romeo in the 1937 film, Gentleman Daku, there is enough to take you down memory lane.



Debashree Mukherjee

"I've been researching the history of Bombay cinema for years now. As an academic, the main venues for me to share this research have been conferences and journal articles. But, the largest numbers of Indian cinema lovers and film fanatics exist outside the university. I'm specifically trying to build more consciousness about pre-Independence cinema and early Bombay, about the film stars, subjects and social trends."

@wildcatofbombay, Instagram

Ab ghar se EsselWorld jao

We have all gone to that Mumbai landmark, and sung in our heads, "EsselWorld main rahunga main, ghar nahin jaunga main." Well, now in the Corona world, this amusement park has come to you, on Instagram through EsselWorld Live. It's hosting magicians, dancers, singers and artistes who perform live and interact with fans. Caricaturist Sajjive Balakrishnan discussed his art while magician Ketan Lotia showed some tricks.

@esselworldofficial, Instagram

Stream for sanity

Comedian Neville Shah joked that he is old enough to know that life is not all fun and games. "I used to think that those who seek therapy are weak-willed and don't know how to help themselves," confessed Shah. But the 39-year-old's outlook changed in 2016, when he sought therapy to cope with the death of his mother. It pushed him to become a proponent of seeking mental health help. He started talking about the importance of doing so, whether it was through his stand-up acts or on his social media, or most recently, through a live stream. Shah decided to host and moderate Stream for Sanity on his YouTube channel, where he tackles the mental health concerns of his followers, once a month. He also decided to rope in his own psychologist, Narendra Kinger, to offer expert advice. "In the second chapter, we focused on the difficulties arising from living with one's family during the lockdown, touching on toxicity, substance abuse and anger issues," he says.

@craziebawa, Instagram

youtube.com/user/madbawa

Museum discusses race

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is an ongoing movement dedicated to non-violent civil disobedience, to protest police brutality against black people. The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) launched Talking About Race, a portal intended to help individuals, families, and communities talk about racism, racial identity and the way these forces shape every aspect of society, from the economy to politics and the American culture at large.

"Since opening the museum, the number one question we are asked is how to talk about race, especially with children. We recognise how difficult it is to start that conversation. But in a nation still struggling with the legacies of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and white supremacy, we must have these tough conversations if we hope to turn the page and heal," says Spencer Crew, interim director of the NMAAHC, in a release. "The portal offers resources that help inform and guide discussions, using videos, role-playing exercises and targeted questions," he adds.

nmaahc.si.edu/talkingaboutrace

@NMAAHC, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

