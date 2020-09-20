Don't Miss today

Watch a webcast on India and China

Hear Anja Manuel, co-founder of the consulting company Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel, discuss how India's relationship with China has changed under PM Narendra Modi—where the two countries collaborate, where they diverge, and what this means for us.

When: September 21, 9.30 PM

Contact: JGale@asiasociety.org

Fine-dine at home

Order in from Qualia, Lower Parel's fine-dining restaurant, using Swiggy. Chef Rahul Akerkar's new menu consists of scrumptious dishes like the kale pesto pizza, mushroom lasagne, lemon chicken coconut BBQ chicken, white chocolate cointreau cheesecake and more.

When: September 16 onwards

Price: Rs 2,700 approx. for two people

Contact: 7304586862 (WhatsApp)

Learn to speak with confidence

Sign up for an online workshop that will teach you simple tips and tricks on how to speak your mind. It will be facilitated by journalist and avid podcaster Simona Terron. Participants will carry out real-time tasks.

When: September 23-24, 7-9 PM

Price: Rs 1,000

Contact: theideaspider@gmail.com

Head to an electronic music concert online

Groove to Madboy/Mink's music at the JioSaavn LIVE Anywhere concert. The band is a collaboration between musicians Imaad Shah and Saba Azad. Their set will be a mix of electro, swing, funk and disco music.

When: September 20, 8 PM

Price: Rs 199

Contact: @madboymink, Instagram

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Amey Vinaykumar Shraddha Sarang, 36 Magician

Available: Magic shows

Charges: Vary, based on performances

Email: teamameyzed@gmail.com

Born in a family of magicians, Amey Sarang was trained under his father Vinaykumar and grandfather Chandu The Great. He has learnt various styles of magic including illusions, mentalism, escapism and even death-defying stunts.

When he turned 26, his family officially introduced him into the world of magic as AmeyZing Sarang. Since he was keen to be an all-round entertainer, he launched an event management firm. Under his brand, Sarang has been performing magic shows along with hosting events as emcee.

Sarang's upcoming project is a 12-part series. The magician will attempt to set a new world record in each episode in front of judges.

Recommended by: Bhupesh Dave, senior magician, says, "If you really want to see a world-class magician in our country who can beat global standards, then you must watch the world records Amey has broken. His innovative and exceptional work has made the magic fraternity proud and put Mumbai on the world map."

Art history for dummies

WHO was India's first style and beauty influencer? It would be, according to artist-filmmaker Vaibhav Raj Shah, Bani Thani, the protagonist of an 18th century work by artist Nihal Chand. In his 5.46 minute video, Shah breaks down the painting, talks about how the woman is still an inspiration on how to capture the beauty of a well dressed lady, especially brides. Bani Thani is part of a larger YouTube project called Art Explained in which Shah discusses art works and their context. Started in July, it includes over 25 videos, featuring works by S H Raza, MF Husain, Amrita Shergill, Raja Ravi Varma, Sudhir Patwardhan and Mark Rothko. Each video is five-minutes-long and acts like a quick art history lesson.

Art History Plus | Art explained Youtube; @arthistoryplus, Instagram

Raise a feminist



Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi

Hricha Toplewar, born in Pusad of Yavatmal district, grew up doodling in her school notebooks. She later studied animation and visual effects, and even worked as a stereo compositor at a post-production studio in Pune. But it was in 2018 that she realised her dream. "It was my daughter's birthday, and I wanted to give her something that she could cherish for long. I came up with the idea of creating a personal book about how her year had been, collecting a few highlights from our memories," says the freelance illustrator, now based in Berlin.



Hricha Toplewar

She began drawing every day and sharing her work on social media. When her three-year-old daughter got curious about the work, she thought it was a chance to expose her to strong women characters in India's history. The collection of sketches includes Savitribai Phule, Ahilyabai Holkar, Anandi Gopal Joshi, the first Indian female practitioner of western medicine, among others.

@quirky_cloud, Instagram

Original texts of India's past

What if, while trying to understand India's history, you want to do away with the middleman and head directly to the primary text. Whether for academic research or just to understand your country better? Indian History Collective is that source. Started by childhood friends—Pragya Tiwari, Rishi Majumder and Kavi Bhansali—the site is aimed at showcasing scholarly work, first-hand evidence and testimony created during the period you wish to study. Majumder says, "While the popular interest in history has been ever-growing, laypersons often don't know where to find accurate sources." To meet this gap, the three now research archives, talk to professional historians, and curate historical primary sources as well as professional historical and scholarly work.



Pragya Tiwari, Rishi Majumder and Kavi Bhansali

https://indianhistorycollective.com/

My friend Ganesha

Born in Hyderabad, Sangeeta Prayaga, an engineer, moved to the US in 2015 to study. When she faced bouts of anxiety, she took to creating mandalas. "I am not a professional artist. But somehow, making these feels therapeutic," says the 28-year-old. In 2017, she launched an Instagram page, and it found a following a year later, thanks to her illustrations of Ganpat Rao (Elephant God) and Gaja Lakshmi (Goddess with elephants), she believes. The Bengaluru-based Pragaya sells merchandise inspired by the drawings, including postcards, badges, magnets (Rs 100 to Rs 500). Prayaga also creates mandala murals on order (R499 to R1,100); (https://www.instamojo.com/MissCompassHands/).

@misscompasshands, Instagram

Learn a language. Sign language



Pradeep More

Pahal Foundation, a Parbhani-based NGO, has been periodically holding workshops to empower the hearing-impaired. Their latest programme aims to impart the skills you need to converse in the Indian Sign Language (ISL). "It's an attempt to help people engage with the deaf community so that we can push for inclusion and equality," says co-founder Pradeep More, who launched the course during the lockdown. "Most ISL courses are extensive and last two years, which people find daunting. We decided to package ours into a short, crisp format for people who are strapped for time." He says the online sign language training is a fairly comprehensive introduction for anybody interested in learning ISL. The classes will span 30 days, Monday to Friday, two hours daily. "We have divided the courses into beginner, intermediate and advanced categories. We've tried to keep it fun and flexible so that it's engaging for the participants." Students will receive an e-certificate of participation.

Contact: Call 9321526147 or email infopahal2018@gmail.com

